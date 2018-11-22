TV's Best Thanksgiving Episodes From This Is Us, HIMYM, Gilmore Girls, Buffy, Seinfeld, West Wing, WKRP and More

Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones and showing gratitude for the little things in life — but it’s also about good TV.

Dozens of TV characters have celebrated Turkey Day over the years, with festivities ranging from kooky (Happy Endings) to sentimental (Boy Meets World) to flat-out messy (Cheers). And since you’ll need something to watch during the long, leftovers-filled holiday weekend, we’ve highlighted 20 of television’s best Thanksgiving episodes from series both past and present.

Looking for goofy Thanksgiving antics? How I Met Your Mother and New Girl have you covered. In the mood for something more emotional? Master of None and This Is Us will (obviously) hit the spot. Craving a classic? You can’t go wrong with holiday installments from The Brady Bunch, Friends and Seinfeld, to name a few.

We’ve also included links to the streaming platforms where you can watch these gems — because otherwise, we’d just be teasing you.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks, then hit the comments and tell us: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving episode?