TVLine Readers Give Thanks for More Timeless, Dynamic Duos, Saved Lucifer, Short-Lived Rise and More

For every too-soon cancellation or sunken romantic ‘ship, TV offers up good things as well. And in the spirit of the holidays, we invited you to give thanks for satisfying small-screen happenings — from resolved storylines to casting choices to pleasantly surprising renewals.

In the attached gallery, we’ve rounded up a small fraction of your (many!) submissions, which highlight 21 of your favorite TV developments from the past 11 months. Among them: a long-awaited reunion for Shameless‘ Ian and Mickey, a proper resolution for Jane the Virgin‘s massive cliffhanger, and the arrival of such freshmen standouts as All American and Single Parents.

You’re also feeling the love for shows that have improved in their new seasons (hi, Supergirl!), reliable series that are always a source of comfort (hi, Supernatural!) and the hidden gems of #PeakTV (hi, Schitt’s Creek!).

The TVLine staff, meanwhile, has also given thanks for this year’s best television, and you can find our gratitude here.

