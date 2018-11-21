Take Two Cancelled at ABC

It’s a wrap for Take Two. ABC has cancelled the summer procedural from Castle EPs Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller after one low-rated summer season, TVLine has learned.

The series — which starred Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian — premiered last June to 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating. It wrapped its 13-episode run in September with the same demo rating but fewer overall eyeballs (2.9 million).

TVLine has learned that Marlowe and Miller have already begun shopping the show around (with several suitors said to be expressing interest).

The Grinder-esque Take Two found O.C. alum Bilson playing Sam Swift, the former star of a hit cop series whose epic breakdown is broadcast to the public and sends her to rehab. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing lone-wolf private investigator Eddie Valetik (Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. Though Eddie resents the babysitting gig, Sam uses the skills she learned as an actor playing a cop and proves herself to be surprisingly valuable.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated tp reflect Take Two‘s cancellation at ABC.