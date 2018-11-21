Ratings: The Rookie, New Amsterdam and CW Hold Steady on Soft Tuesday

The Rookie this Tuesday copped 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, one of but a few shows to hold steady on Thanksgiving Eve Eve.

Opening ABC’s night, The Conners (6.9 mil/1.4; read recap) dipped in the demo for a fourth straight episode; The Kids Are Alright (4.4 mil/0.9) was also down a tenth, while black-ish (3.5 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths to mark a series low in the demo. Splitting Up Together (2.7 mil/0.6) also went low.

Over on NBC, The Voice (8.2 mil/1.4; read recap) dipped 8 percent and two tenths week-to-week to mark all-time Tuesday lows for the singing competition. Leading out of that, This Is Us (7.9 mil/1.8; read recap) dipped 7 percent and two tenths to series lows, yet easily led the night in the demo. New Amsterdam (5.9 mil/1.1) however held steady.

Elsewhere…

THE CW | The Flash (1.6 mil/0.6; read recap) ticked down to a new audience low while steady in the demo; Black Lightning (1 mil/0.3) was steady.

CBS | NCIS (11.9 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths in the demo to match its all-time low. FBI (8.9 mil/1.0) and New Orleans (7.4 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth.

TVLine’s daily ratings report™ is likely on holiday until next week; Happy Thanksgiving, my fellow numbers nerds!

