TVLine Items: The Deuce Promotions, Burden of Truth Trailer and More

The Deuce‘s fictional porn business must be banging booming: The HBO drama has promoted David Krumholtz, who recurs as porn producer Harvey Wasserman, to series regular for the upcoming third and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Additionally, Daniel Sauli (aka mobster Rudy’s associate Tommy Longo), Sepidah Moafi (sex worker Loretta) and Olivia Luccardi (sex worker Melissa) have been upped to full-time status as well.

The farewell season of the James Franco/Maggie Gyllenhaal-led drama, announced in September, does not yet have a premiere date.

* Burden of Truth‘s Canadian broadcaster CBC has unveiled a juicy trailer for Season 2 of the Kristin Kreuk-starring drama, which has also been picked up by The CW:

Take a sneak peek at the new season of #BurdenOfTruth Season 2 begins January 9th on @CBC #Truthets pic.twitter.com/fluCvtzLIP — BurdenofTruth (@tvburdenoftruth) November 19, 2018

* Hulu has released a trailer for Season 2 of Future Man, premiering Friday, Jan. 11 and picking up in the year 2162, where Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson) and Tiger (Eliza Coupe) learn that their mission to stop the cure from getting out didn’t work:

* Hulu’s adult-themed, middle school-set comedy PEN15 will premiere on Friday, Feb. 8. The comedy, produced by the Lonely Island, stars comedians Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle playing their 13-year-old selves.

