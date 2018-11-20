Teachers Cancelled: TV Land's Last Scripted Series to End in 2019

TV Land is extending Teachers‘ holiday break indefinitely, canceling the comedy after three seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. With 10 episodes left to air, the second half of Teachers‘ third and final season will reportedly premiere on Jan. 15, 2019.

Following Younger‘s relocation to Paramount Network, Teachers stands as TV Land’s last remaining original series. The comedy, which premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim, stars Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Renée as a tight-knit group of dysfunctional elementary school teachers.

Once populated with original comedies like Hot in Cleveland, The Exes and Impastor, TV Land is reportedly toying with the idea of returning to its roots, broadcasting only classic sitcoms.

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Teachers‘ cancellation. Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s untimely end below.