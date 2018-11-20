Salvation Cancelled at CBS

It looks like we’ll never find out exactly what “Samson” was.

CBS has cancelled its summer drama Salvation after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports.

The series starred Charlie Rowe and Santiago Cabrera as Liam Cole and Darius Tanz, who were tasked with alerting the government that an asteroid was six months away from colliding with Earth. But in the Season 2 finale — which now serves as a series finale — it was revealed that the asteroid, Samson, was not an asteroid, after all.

Salvation this summer averaged barely 2.7 million total viewers along with a 0.3 demo rating, down 23 and 37 percent from its freshman run. It was the lowest-rated scripted series of the summer among the Big 4 networks (distantly trailing ABC’s Take Two), and of all of CBS’ summer shows, it only outrated something called Pink Collar Crimes.

TVLine readers gave Season 2 as a whole, as well as its finale, an average grade of “B+.”

