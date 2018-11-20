Corbin Bernsen Cast on Magnum P.I. as [Spoiler]'s Degenerate Father Figure

A very familiar face is about to turn up on Magnum P.I.

TVLine has learned that TV vet Corbin Bernsen will appear in the next episode of the CBS reboot, airing Monday, Nov. 26, in what is now a recurring guest star role.

The L.A. Law and Psych alum will be playing Icepick, a grizzled, older prisoner/self-dubbed “criminal degenerate” who wields a sense of humor as well as some hard-earned wisdom. A longtime father figure to Rick (played by Zachary Knighton), who himself was once headed down the wrong path, Icepick shows some tough love when Rick comes to him with a problem.

In addition to his aforementioned runs as Arnie Becker and Henry Spencer, Bernsen’s TV credits include Billions, Hap and Leonard, American Gods, The Young and the Restless and The Glades. He also has guested on JAG (as a captain), Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: New Orleans (as a Navy Admiral), so let that blow up your NCIS/Five-0/Magnum P.I. shared universe theories.

Bernsen also can be seen during Season 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher, playing an extremely wealthy man who liberally implements less-than-legal means to cement his power and legacy.

Magnum P.I. airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.