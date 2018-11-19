Ratings: Shark Tank Rerun Bests Alec Baldwin, Simpsons No. 2 Behind NFL

The Simpsons this Sunday drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, dominating all non-sports fare in the demo. Leading out of that, Bob’s Burgers (3 mil/1.2) was up two tenths, Family Guy (2.7 mil/1.1) was steady and Rel (1.6 mil/0.6) ticked up.

Over on NBC, Sunday Night Football (16.8 mil/5.3) dipped 6 and 10 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl (1.15 mil/0.3) and Charmed (971K/0.3) were steady.

ABC | AFV (5.6 mil/0.8) was flat, while DWTS: Juniors (4.7 mil/0.7) and a fresh Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.8) ticked up. At 10 pm, a Shark Tank rerun did 2.8 mil and a 0.6 (crushing time slot predecessor The Alec Baldwin Show‘s 1.8 mil/0.3 average).

CBS | God Friended Me (7.6 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths, while NCIS: LA (7.2 mil/0.8) and Madam Secretary (5.7 mil/0.6) were steady.

