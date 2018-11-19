Netflix Almost Cancelled GLOW After Season 1 — Here's Why (Report)

Netflix reportedly came thisclose to body-slamming GLOW into oblivion after the series’ acclaimed first season. According to the Wall Street Journal, the streamer seriously considered pulling the plug on the Emmy-nominated wrestling dramedy due to disappointing ratings.

“There were serious conversations from the tech side pressuring the Hollywood side not to renew it for a second season,” a source tells the paper. However, creative execs at Netflix — citing GLOW‘s critical acclaim and the importance of remaining on good terms with exec producer Jenji Kohan — reportedly argued that it was worth keeping the show alive.

The creative folks won out; GLOW was ultimately renewed for a second (and third) season. Its first season was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series; it lost the top prize to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Per WSJ, Kohan believed Netflix’s initial marketing plan for GLOW — which catered to men vs. women — was to blame for Season 1’s (alleged) low ratings. (It’s worth noting that Netflix does not make public its ratings data.)

In response to the WSJ piece, a Netflix spokesperson tells TVLine, “We are tremendously proud of GLOW, and were happy to bring it back for its award-winning second season and again for its upcoming third.”