Arrowverse 'Elsewhere' Crossover: First Photos Feature Batwoman, 'Bad' Cisco, Tough James Olsen, Evil Arkham Doc

Left is right and up is down in the first batch of official photos from The CW’s upcoming Arrowverse crossover event, subtitled “Elseworlds.”

In this year’s three-night, Legends-less crossover — airing Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night) — Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan (played by Lost‘s Jeremy Davies) has rewritten reality, resulting in, among other things, Oliver Queen and Barry Allen involuntarily trading places.

But as seen in the new photos, other tweaks to the Arrowverse we know have taken hold, including The Flash‘s Cisco reconnected as a mobster, while Supergirl‘s nice guy James Olsen as some sort of street tough.

In addition to Davies and, of course Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, other crossover guest stars include Tyler Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor) as Mar Novu aka The Monitor, John Wesley Shipp as his classic Flash character and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.