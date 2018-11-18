Quotes of the Week: Good Place, SNL, Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie and More

A Rookie cop, an American Horror Story witch and one of The Conners walk into a bar… and into our latest Quotes of the Week gallery.

We’ve gathered the best dialogue from this week in TV, including Last Man Standing‘s nod to another Tim Allen show, a wink to the reboot and revival craze on Murphy Brown, This Is Us‘ new slang term and some memorable parting words from The Walking Dead‘s Carol.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Grey’s Anatomy and Hawaii Five-0, plus sound bites from Riverdale, Saturday Night Live, The Flash and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!