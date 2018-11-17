Saturday Night Live: Claire Foy to Host

Her Royal Highness Claire Foy will reign over 30 Rock this December when the Crown star hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time.

Foy will make her Studio 8H debut on Dec. 1. The announcement was made during Saturday’s Steve Carell-led broadcast.

In addition, NBC has confirmed that Anderson .Paak will serve as musical guest, marking his first time on the late-night sketch comedy series.

In addition to playing Queen Elizabeth for two seasons on Netflix’s regal drama, Foy is promoting her film The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

