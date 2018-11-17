Big Mouth Renewed for Season 3

Puberty is going to last another year, at least: Netflix has renewed the animated comedy Big Mouth for a third season, TVLine has learned.

The comedy stars Nick Kroll and John Mulaney as teens Nick and Andrew, and follows their awkward sexual awakening as they and their adolescent friends fumble their way towards adulthood with the help and encouragement of, um, Hormone Monsters. (Yeah, this cartoon is definitely not for kids.) The supporting cast includes Parks and Rec alum Jenny Slate, Kroll’s The League co-star Jason Mantzoukas and Inside Amy Schumer‘s Jessi Klein, with guest appearances from Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele.

Debuting in September 2017 with a 10-episode freshman season, Big Mouth was renewed the following month, with Season 2 premiering on Netflix last month. And it’s TVLine-approved, too: It was recently named one of our Peak TV Treasures.

Big Mouth joins The Ranch and Atypical in the ranks of recently renewed Netflix comedies. (TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.) The streamer has also released a video celebrating the Season 3 renewal; press PLAY below to watch it, and then hit the comments to share your delight at getting to see more Big Mouth.