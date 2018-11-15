Roy Clark, Hee Haw Host, Dead at 85

Roy Clark, best known to TV audiences as co-host of the long-running country music variety series Hee Haw, has died at the age of 85.

According to Variety, Clark passed away in his Tulsa, Okla. home following complications from pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, as well as his four children and five grandchildren.

Clark served as co-host of Hee Haw in all three of its incarnations; the series began on CBS in 1969, then transitioned to first-run syndication in 1971, where it ran through 1993. A short-lived revival then aired on the now-defunct TNN from 1996-1997.

Prior to Hee Haw, Clark was a frequent musical guest on some of TV’s biggest variety shows, including American Bandstand and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Additional TV credits included episodes of The Beverly Hillbillies, The Odd Couple and Love, American Style. He most recently made an appearance at the 2016 CMA Awards, where he paid tribute to former Hee Haw co-host Buck Owens.

Clark was a Grammy, ACM and CMA award winner, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009. He had nearly two-dozen Top 40 country hits, including “The Tip of My Fingers,” “Yesterday, When I Was Young” and “I Never Picked Cotton.”