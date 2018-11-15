Netflix Orders Animated (?!) WWII Drama The Liberator to Series

Netflix is drawing inspiration from world history for its next project: The streamer has handed a series order to The Liberator, an animated drama series based on events from World War II.

Per the official description, The Liberator will tell “the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over 500 days to liberate Europe.”

The four-part combat drama will center on Sparks and the 157th Infantry Regiment from Oklahoma, which was a National Guard unit comprised primarily of cowboys, Native Americans and Mexican-Americans.

The series is based on Alex Kershaw’s 2013 book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey from the Beaches of Sicily to the Gates of Dachau. Series creator Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) will also write and executive-produce the drama, while Kershaw will serve as a co-producer.

The Liberator‘s pick-up at Netflix comes shortly after the streaming service cancelled its Tony Danza-Josh Groban procedural The Good Cop after just one season.

