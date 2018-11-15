Murphy Brown Sneak Peek: Avery's New Wolf Network Promo Has Mom Howling

Tonight on Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30/8:30c), Avery’s new Wolf Network promo promises to make viewers thirsty… for news. Yeah, for news.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Murphy (played by Candice Bergen) arrives home just in time to join Avery (Jake McDorman) in catching the debut of the new promo for Avery Brown’s America — provided she can get off the phone fast enough.

Which of Avery’s many fine qualities are highlighted in the cable newser’s spot? His progressive POV? His listening skills? Something else…? Press play above to take a gander.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, “The Coma and the Oxford Comma”, the Murphy in the Morning team strives to land a revealing first interview with Corky’s beauty pageant friend, Holly (guest star Brooke Shields), who just woke up from a 10-year coma that made national headlines.