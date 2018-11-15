Kumail Nanjiani Enters Twilight Zone

Kumail Nanjiani is making the most of his extended Silicon Valley hiatus, signing on to star in an episode of CBS All Access’ forthcoming Twilight Zone revival. The actor-comedian joins previously announced cast members Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott.

As previously reported, Jordan Peele — who is exec-producing Twilight Zone — will also serve as host and narrator of the new series, which is described as a “modern reimagining of the original.” Nanjiani’s episode will be written by Alex Rubens (The Last OG, Key and Peele).

News of Nanjiani’s Twilight Zone casting comes just a day after TVLine broke the news that production on Silicon Valley, the HBO series in which he stars, has been delayed until Summer 2019. HBO cited executive producer Alec Berg’s busy schedule as the reason for the postponement, which could keep the series off the air until 2020. “As Alec is a showrunner on both Barry and Silicon Valley,” the HBO rep explained to TVLine, “the schedule was structured to allow Alec to wrap on Barry before starting work on Silicon Valley.”

Twilight Zone, meanwhile, will make its CBS All Access debut sometime in 2019.