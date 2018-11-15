Hugh Grant Joins Nicole Kidman in HBO Limited Series The Undoing

Hugh Grant is going to be Nicole Kidman’s Undoing.

The Notting Hill actor has nabbed the male lead in the HBO limited series, which reunites Kidman with her Big Little Lies scribe David E. Kelley.

The Undoing finds Kidman playing Grace Sachs, a successful therapist on the verge of publishing her first book. But her life is rocked by a series of tragedies: a violent death, the disappearance of her husband and “a chain of terrible revelations” about the man she thought she knew. Grant will play her aforementioned hubby, an acclaimed pediatric oncologist whose past undergoes scrutiny when he suddenly vanishes.

Kelley will write the psychological thriller, based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known, and serve as EP/showrunner. Kidman and Kelly recently re-teamed for Season 2 of Big Little Lies, which is slated to bow on HBO in 2019.

“David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center,” Kidman, who will also serve as an EP, previously said of The Undoing. “I’m excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David.”