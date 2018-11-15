Flash Meets Weather Wizard's Witchy Kid in Thanksgiving Episode Photos

The Flash‘s Thanksgiving feast will feature a hearty helping of weather wizardry, as seen in this cornucopia of photos from the CW series’ upcoming holiday-themed episode.

In the Tuesday, Nov. 27 episode “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” while Nora grapples with unresolved anger over her father’s disappearance in the future, Barry and Team Flash must stop a powerful new meta, Weather Witch (played by StartUp‘s Reina Hardesty), from killing her own father, Weather Wizard (returning guest star Liam Mcintyre). (Click here for direct access to the new photos.)

The return of Weather Wizard aka Mark Mardon was forecast in a bonus scene from this week’s episode (embedded below), in which a freshly nabbed Rag Doll is ominously greeted at the meta max prison.

The Flash continues Season 5 this Tuesday with “The Icicle Cometh,” in which Caitlin, Barry and Cisco learn something new about Thomas Snow (guest star Kyle Secor), while, Iris and Sherloque chase a clue about Cicada.

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.