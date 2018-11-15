Designated Survivor Adds Lauren Holly for Season 3 on Netflix

Designated Survivor has added NCIS alum Lauren Holly as well as former L.A. Complex resident Benjamin Watson for Season 3, which will stream on Netflix.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Holly will recur as Lynn Harper, the wife of President Kirkman’s new Chief of Staff, Mars Harper (played by ER vet Anthony Edwards). As the result of her recuperation from a back injury, Lynn suffers from an opiate addiction.

Watson meanwhile will recur as Dontae Evans, the West Wing’s new Digital Officer. As a gay black man, he doesn’t shy away from doing what he can to see that Kirkman’s administration keeps its eye on issues that affect African Americans and LGBTQ individuals.

Other, previously announced castings for Season 3 include Elena Tovar (General Hospital) as Isabel, the White House’s director of social innovation.

Holly’s previous TV credits include Motive, Chicago Hope and Picket Fences, while Watson recurred during Season 3 of The Killing.

