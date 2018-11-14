The Bachelor Set for January Premiere

ABC will ring in the new year with Colton Underwood’s televised search for love: Season 23 of The Bachelor will kick off on Monday, Jan. 7, at 8/7c, the network announced Wednesday.

Underwood was revealed as The Bachelor‘s new suitor back in September, after he failed to find love on either The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise. The pro football player first competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, where he notably revealed to Kufrin that he is still a virgin.

After getting eliminated in fourth place, he went on to participate in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he struck up a brief and ill-fated romance with former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth.

Speaking with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America in September, Underwood was candid about how his virginity will be a factor in his Bachelor stint.

“One thing I took pride in on both seasons was being true to who I am,” he said at the time. “It took all of that to get to where I’m at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner.”

