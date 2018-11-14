Deception Alum Jack Cutmore-Scott to Star in, Write ABC Comedy What If?

This isn’t a trick (or even an illusion): Deception‘s magic man Jack Cutmore-Scott may be heading back to ABC soon.

The actor will star in and also write What If?, a new comedy currently in development at the Alphabet network, according to our sister site Variety. The single-camera ensemble comedy “explores how seemingly insignificant choices, with the help of a little bit of luck, can have life-changing consequences,” according to the official description. Cutmore-Scott will serve as a supervising producer on the potential series, as well as penning the script and leading the acting ensemble.

Earlier this year, Cutmore-Scott starred in the ABC procedural Deception as Cameron Black, a disgraced magician who finds a new career path as a consultant for the FBI. The midseason drama co-starring Ilfenesh Hadera, Lenora Crichlow and Amaury Nolasco got the axe in May after just 13 episodes. Cutmore-Scott went on to guest-star on an episode of CBS’ Magnum P.I. reboot that aired last month, and also starred in the short-lived Fox comedy Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.

Deception fans: Will you check out Cutmore-Scott’s new project? Sound off in the comments.