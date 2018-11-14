Doctor Who to Unleash 'Terrifying Alien Threat' on New Year’s Day

The first female Time Lord is starting a new holiday tradition. BBC America announced late Wednesday that it’s eschewing Doctor Who‘s customary Christmas Day special in favor of one airing on New Year’s Day.

The standalone hour finds Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor facing “a terrifying alien threat,” per showrunner Chris Chibnall, who penned the seasonal outing.

Adds Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC America: “Jodie Whittaker and the dynamic new team have propelled Doctor Who to become TV’s fastest growing scripted series of the year. We can’t think of a better holiday gift to the fans than a week-long marathon of Doctor Who Christmas specials and fan-favorite episodes leading into 2019 with new traditions and our first-ever ‘Who Year’s Day’ special.”

Per BBC America, Doctor Who‘s Whittaker-led Season 11 has been averaging nearly 1 million viewers, up 54 percent vs. Season 10.

Doctor Who‘s season finale is scheduled to air on Sunday, December 9 at 8/7c.