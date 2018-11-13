The Good Cop Cancelled at Netflix

In the end, The Good Cop just couldn’t get arrested. Netflix has cancelled the Tony Danza–Josh Groban feel-good procedural after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

“The Good Cop will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this classic odd couple father-son story to Netflix.”

The Good Cop starred Danza as a disgraced former NYPD officer who now lives with his earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective son (Groban). The duo became unofficial partners as the former offered the super cautious latter “streetwise” advice. The supporting cast included a host of TV veterans, including Monica Barbaro (UnREAL, Chicago Justice), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire, Veep) and Bill Kottkamp (American Vandal).

The series’ 10-episode first season dropped on Sept. 21.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Good Cop‘s demise.