Ratings: The Neighborhood Ticks Up, DWTS Steady With Surprise Elimination

CBS’ The Neighborhood this Monday welcomed 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week in both measures. Leading out of that, Happy Together (4.5 mil/0.8), Magnum P.I. (5.5 mil/0.8) and Bull (6.4 mil/0.8) were all steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, that highly controversial DWTS (7.3 mil/0.9; read recap) is currently steady, as is The Good Doctor (6.5 mil/1.0; read recap).

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Arrow (1.58 mil/0.5; read recap) and Legends (1.3 mil/0.4) are both currently up.

NBC | The Voice (9 mil/1.7; read recap) and Manifest (6.1 mil/1.1) are both down a tenth, though the latter may adjust up in finals.

