Barry Allen Kicks Diggle's Ass in Promo for Arrowverse's 'Elseworlds' Crossover

The second official promo for this season’s Arrowverse crossover has landed and… holy fisticuffs! The CW on Tuesday aired a new sneak peek of “Elseworlds,” the three-part crossover event that features an ass-kicking showdown between Barry and Diggle. During the clash, Barry unexpectedly gains the upper hand and realizes aloud, “I’m the Green Arrow!”

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night). Guest stars include Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, Tyler Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, Jeremy Davies (Lost) as Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan), LaMonica Garrett(Designated Survivor) as Mar Novu aka The Monitor and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

Hit PLAY on the video above for the second first look at this year’s Arrowverse crossover — watch the first first look here — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.