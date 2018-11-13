A Series of Unfortunate Events to End in January — Watch Final Season Teaser

Netflix wishes you a very unhappy new year: The third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 1, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

In the teaser trailer embedded above, Neil Patrick Harris (as Count Olaf) and Patrick Warburton (as Lemony Snicket) offer glimpses of the Baudelaire children as they try to outsmart Olaf for good.

“Now, after so many misleading appearances, brilliant performances, gratuitous fires, fortunate coincidences and dreary weather conditions, all will be revealed — the fate of the Baudelaires, and the truth behind the letters ‘VFD,'” the characters hint.

As Harris previously told TVLine in March, it was “always the plan to do [just] three seasons, which I really liked. It makes me feel like we’re doing a specific piece of art, as opposed to just hoping that the zeitgeist holds us up for as many seasons as people can stomach.”

Unfortunate Events‘ final season will consist of seven episodes. Watch the teaser trailer above, then drop a comment below with your hopes for Season 3.