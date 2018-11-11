Quotes of the Week: Arrow, HTGAWM, Riverdale, Single Parents and More

With only a few hours left until the People’s Choice Awards air on E!, we’d like to hand out some accolades of our own. (But we’re skipping the nominees and going straight to the winners, because rules were made to be broken.)

This time around, our Quotes of the Week gallery includes Riverdale‘s time warp, Maggie’s harsh words for Negan on The Walking Dead, Young Sheldon‘s shout-out to a future Big Bang Theory character and a monologue of epic proportions from Superstore‘s Amy.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of How to Get Away With Murder and Single Parents, plus sound bites from Grey’s Anatomy, Arrow, The Last Ship and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!