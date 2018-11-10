SNL Gives Equal Time to Wounded Veteran Dissed by Pete Davidson

Dan Crenshaw had the last laugh when NBC’s Saturday Night Live invited the Navy SEAL-turned-congressman-elect to return fire against cast member Pete Davidson.

During a Weekend Update segment on the Nov. 4 SNL, Davidson offered his “first impressions” on several candidates running for office in the midterm election.

Referring to a picture of the eye-patched Crenshaw, he said, “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie.” Davidson then cemented his fate as a target for criticism and controversy by adding, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever.”

Crenshaw earlier this week dismissed the dis, saying, “SEALs don’t get offended. That’s just not what we do. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t offensive, but let’s stop demanding apologies and firings of people. Let’s just… demand that comedy actually be funny, but let’s be good people.”

SNL‘s Weekend Update nonetheless handed him a forum to zing Davidson back, as seen below. Did he give better than he got?