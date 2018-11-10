Ratings: Blindspot, Last Man Standing Rise; Five-0 Slips With Episode 200

NBC’s Blindspot this Friday delivered 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up on both counts to mark best-since-premiere numbers. Leading out of that, Midnight, Texas (1.9 mil/0.4) was flat.

Over on CBS, MacGyver (6.5 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth while Hawaii Five-0 (7.5 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths with Episode 200. Blue Bloods (8.9 mil/0.8) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Dynasty (640K/0.2; get un-casting spoiler!) was up, Crazy Ex (422K/0.1) was flat.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.1 mil/0.6) and Speechless (2.4 mil/0.5) were both steady.

FOX | Last Man Standing (6.3 mil/1.3) and Cool Kids (4.6 mil/1.0) each ticked up.

