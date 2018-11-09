The Cool Kids Staging Clue Reunion With Lesley Ann Warren, Martin Mull

The Cool Kids‘ Charlie is looking for love in the new year — and it won’t take a detective to figure out which lucky lady he’s got in his sights.

Lesley Ann Warren, who appeared as Miss Scarlet opposite Martin Mull‘s Colonel Mustard in the 1985 film adaptation of Clue, will guest-star in an upcoming episode of the Fox comedy, TVLine has learned exclusively. She’ll play a widow in Margaret’s bereavement support group — which is apparently a great place to hit on single women, as Margaret agrees to help set her fellow griever up with Charlie. (Shocker: The episode is titled “Charlie’s Angel.”)

Warren’s extensive small-screen resume includes memorable recurring roles on shows like Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives and In Plain Sight. Her Cool Kids episode, in which Hank and Sid also compete to host a Shady Meadows closed-circuit TV show, is expected to air mid-January.

New episodes of The Cool Kids air Fridays at 8:30/7:30c on Fox. Are you excited for this upcoming Clue-union? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.