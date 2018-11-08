Veronica Mars: Max Greenfield to Return as Leo for Hulu Limited Series Revival

“Deputy Leo” is back on duty! TVLine has learned that Max Greenfield is the latest Veronica Mars vet to sign on for Hulu’s forthcoming revival. Additionally, Patton Oswalt (Happy!, A.P. Bio, etc.) is set to appear in the eight-episode continuation in a newly-created role.

Greenfield — who’s currently starring in CBS’ freshman sitcom The Neighborhood — will resurrect Leo in multiple episodes. Marshmallows, of course, know Leo as Veronica’s one-time love interest and sheriff’s department deputy. In the 2014 Veronica Mars movie, we learned that he now works as a detective at the San Diego Police Department (where he supplied Veronica with some crucial information about the Susan Knight murder).

Greenfield is the latest Mars vet to formally commit to the revival, joining titular star Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni (Keith) Jason Dohring (Logan), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil), Ryan Hansen (Dick) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas).

Oswalt, meanwhile, will recur as the affable hapless Penn Epner, AKA the out and proud “best pizza delivery guy in Neptune.” But while pizza delivery is his job, his passion is true crime. He is a frequent poster on unsolved murder websites, and is determined to milk his 15 minutes for all they’re worth.