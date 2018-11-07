Flash Photos Reveal Caitlin's Cool Dad

Courtesy of The CW

Caitlin Snow’s father may not be dead, but he appears to be on ice in these new photos from The Flash.

In the CW series’ Tuesday, Nov. 20 episode — “The Icicle Cometh” — Caitlin (played by Danielle Panabaker), Barry and Cisco learn something new about the long-“dead” Thomas Snow (guest star Kyle Secor, Veronica Mars). And judging by the “flurry” of additions to our attached Season 5 photo gallery, the Killer Frost-y apple perhaps did not fall terribly far from the tree…?

Elsewhere in the sixth episode of Season 5, Iris and Sherloque follow a clue about Cicada.

