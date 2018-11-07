Steve Carell to Host Saturday Night Live

TV’s erstwhile Michael Scott is making a return visit to Studio 8H.

Steve Carell has been tapped to host Saturday Night Live on Nov. 17, with first-time musical guest Ella Mai. NBC confirmed Carell’s return in a tweet on Wednesday:

This is Carell’s third time hosting SNL, following stints in October 2005 and again in May 2008.

The former Office star is currently promoting the acclaimed indie film Beautiful Boy. He’ll appear in two more movies before years’ end — the Dick Cheney biopic Vice (as former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld) and Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome to Marwen. On the TV side, he is attached to star opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple’s as-yet-untitled morning-show drama.

As previously reported, Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber is set to host SNL this Saturday, Nov. 10, with musical guest Lil’ Wayne.

Are you looking forward to Carell’s latest SNL hosting stint?