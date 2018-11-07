Ratings: The Gifted, Lethal Weapon Rise Opposite NBC-Led Election Coverage

Regularly scheduled fresh Fox fare saw a slight uptick this Tuesday night, perhaps as people sought solace from Midterms Election coverage.

The Gifted delivered 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, up 20 percent and a tenth from last week. Lethal Weapon (3.2 million/0.7) similarly rose 19 percent and a tenth.

Among the broadcast networks delivering wall-to-wall Election Night coverage, NBC led the pack with an average audience of 5.8 million total viewers, followed by ABC (5.3 mil) and CBS (4.3 mil). The CW aired reruns of The Flash (1 mil/0.3) and Black Lightning (790K/0.2).

