Avenue 5: HBO's Hugh Laurie-Led Sci-Fi Comedy Pilot Beams Up Rebecca Front

English actress-comedienne Rebecca Front is joining Hugh Laurie in outer space.

TVLine has learned that the Humans vet has booked a series regular role in HBO’s sci-fi comedy pilot Avenue 5, from Veep creator Armando Iannucci.

The potential series, which HBO describes as a futuristic comedy set mostly in space, stars Laurie as the captain of the intergalactic cruise ship Avenue 5. Front plays Karen, a middle-aged American housewife who boarded Avenue 5 using her sister’s non-transferable ticket. Strong-willed, articulate and likeable, Karen finds herself becoming the voice of the passengers, enjoying her newfound power.

The cast also includes Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken). HBO ordered a pilot as well as several back-up scripts in September.

In addition to her one-season stint on AMC’s Humans, Front’s extensive list of credits includes playing Colonel Walsh in Doctor Who‘s Season 9 episode, “The Zygon Invasion.”