Riverdale Enlists Kelly Ripa to Play Hiram Lodge's [Spoiler]

Hiram Lodge is cheating on his TV wife with his real-life wife! Riverdale star Mark Consuelos’ spouse Kelly Ripa will guest-star on the CW series as Hiram’s alleged mistress.

Ripa broke the news via an Instagram post on Tuesday evening, writing, “It’s a family affair. Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role I was born to play.” (Ripa and Consuelos’ son Michael appears in this Wednesday’s flashback episode — get scoop on the installment here — as a younger version of Hiram.)

According to Us Weekly, Ripa’s character, the confident Mrs. Mulwray, is “a beautiful, icy femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.” (Anyone else hoping for a Mrs. Mulwray vs. Hermione Lodge face-off?)

Of course, this is not the first time that Ripa and Consuelos have shared the screen: The married couple met on the set of All My Children.

Check out Ripa’s Instagram announcement below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the casting.