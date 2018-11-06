Reverie Cancelled at NBC

Nightmarish news for Reverie fans: NBC has cancelled the Sarah Shahi-fronted virtual reality thriller after one season.

Reverie premiered at the end of May to 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, but spent most of its 10-episode freshman run in the 2 million/0.4 range. Among all of this summer’s scripted fare, it ranked fourth (behind Marlon, Shades of Blue and Elementary), while soundly beating the off season’s other big network drama, CBS’ Salvation.

Reverie starred Person of Interest alum Shahi as an ex-hostage negotiator and expert in human behavior who gets recruited by her former boss (24‘s Dennis Haysbert) to help rescue people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced virtual reality system. The supporting cast included Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes, Covert Affairs), Jessica Lu (Awkward) and Kathryn Morris (Cold Case). Mickey Fisher (Extant) was the creator/EP.

