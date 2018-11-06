TVLine Items: New Amsterdam Adds Doc, Skies Vet Joins Swamp and More

New Amsterdam is enlisting the medical services of Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes), who will recur on the NBC hospital drama as a new doctor, our sister site Deadline reports.

No other details about the incoming doc are currently available.

The role reunites Ramamurthy with creator/executive producer David Schulner and writer Erika Green, who all worked together on NBC’s now-cancelled summer series Reverie.

* DC Universe’s upcoming series Swamp Thing has cast Will Patton (Falling Skies) as Avery Sunderland, a prominent businessman who wants to harness the power of the swamp for profit. (As previously reported, Virginia Madsen will play his restless, well-heeled wife.)

* American Idol has promoted radio DJ/comedian Bobby Bones to full-time mentor for the upcoming season.

It's official! Please join us in welcoming Bobby Bones to #AmericanIdol as our in-house mentor! pic.twitter.com/uiDGyTpqA9 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 6, 2018

