TVLine Items: New Amsterdam Adds Doc, Skies Vet Joins Swamp and More

New Amsterdam is enlisting the medical services of Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes), who will recur on the NBC hospital drama as a new doctor, our sister site Deadline reports.
No other details about the incoming doc are currently available.
The role reunites Ramamurthy with creator/executive producer David Schulner and writer Erika Green, who all worked together on NBC’s now-cancelled summer series Reverie.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* DC Universe’s upcoming series Swamp Thing has cast Will Patton (Falling Skies) as Avery Sunderland, a prominent businessman who wants to harness the power of the swamp for profit. (As previously reported, Virginia Madsen will play his restless, well-heeled wife.)
* American Idol has promoted radio DJ/comedian Bobby Bones to full-time mentor for the upcoming season.
Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?