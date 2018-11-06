Ratings: 9-1-1, Manifest Eye Lows

Fox’s The Resident this Monday drew 5 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week. 9-1-1 (5.57 mil/1.2), however, ticked down to series lows.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9 mil/1.7; read recap) dipped; back from a one-week break, Manifest (6.3 mil/1.3; read recap) slipped 14 percent and a tenth to season lows.

THE CW | Arrow (1.07 mil/0.3; read recap) ticked down, tying its series low in the demo; Legends of Tomorrow (866K/0.3) was steady in the demo.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, DWTS (7.8 mil/1.1; read recap) and The Good Doctor (7.6 mil/1.3; read post mortem) are on par with last week’s inflated fast nationals.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.8 mil/1.0), Happy Together (4.2 mil/0.8) and Bull (6.4 mil/0.8) each dipped; Magnum P.I. (5.2 mil/0.8) hit an audience low while steady in the demo.

