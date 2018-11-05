You're the Worst: Final Season Gets January Premiere — Watch Trailer

Mark your calendars, You’re the Worst fans: Jimmy, Gretchen, Edgar and Lindsay will be back for more relationship dysfunction in the new year.

The dramedy’s fifth and final season will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 10/9c, FXX announced Monday.

The cable net also released a trailer (embedded above) for You’re the Worst‘s final batch of episodes, which will find newly engaged Jimmy and Gretchen planning their wedding — or, as it turns out, elopement.

Among the zany scenes glimpsed in the Season 5 promo: Jimmy presenting Gretchen with a new car, Lindsay punching Gretchen in the face (while she’s in her wedding dress!), Vernon walking in on Lindsay and Edgar sleeping together, and Gretchen getting very familiar with a bidet.

But perhaps the trailer’s most shocking moment happens at the 43-second mark, when Gretchen suggests, “Don’t look now, but I think we might be turning into grown-ups.” (Perish the thought.)

Press PLAY above to watch the final season’s trailer in full, then hit the comments and tell us: What do you want to see most in Season 5?