The Rookie: Nathan Fillion Procedural Scores Full-Season Order at ABC

Nathan Fillion‘s intense cardio regimen will continue well into the new year: ABC has decided to run with a full-season of The Rookie.

The network has ordered seven additional episodes of the freshman procedural, bring its Season 1 total to 20 episodes.

The Rookie debuted last month to 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), and in subsequent weeks has held steady at 4.5 mil/0.8. Compared to Kevin (Probably) Saves the World‘s year-ago numbers, it is up 39 percent in viewers and 5 percent in the demo.

Addressing the physical toll a one-hour drama series grind can take, Fillion — who spent eight years on Castle — recently acknowledged to TVLine, “Some weeks are harder than others,” before adding, “But we have a big cast; we have a lot of people.”

