TVLine Items: Good Wife Alum Gets TNT Pilot, Undressed Reboot and More

Anika Noni Rose is stepping into the ring at TNT.

The Good Wife and Power alumna has landed the lead role in Beast Mode, the cable net’s drama pilot inspired by the life of legendary boxer Ann Wolfe.

Rose will star as Marsha Blackstone, a feisty, brilliant-yet-damaged woman with a “kill or be killed” mentality. While these qualities make her an excellent boxing trainer, they tend to cause problems in the rest of her life.

The actress’ TV credits also include The Quad, Bates Motel and Private Practice.

* MTV is developing a reboot of Undressed, its scripted anthology series that originally ran from 1999 to 2002. Creator Roland Joffé will be back to executive-produce the new show, which will once again center on the sexual and romantic relationships of young men and women.

* TBS has handed a pilot order to Unqualified, an unscripted comedy starring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Community‘s Ken Jeong. The potential series will find O’Neal and Jeong taking on different odd jobs (i.e. substitute teacher, train conductor) and surprising unsuspecting employers.

* Syfy has released a new trailer for its graphic-novel adaptation Deadly Class, starring Teen Wolf‘s Benjamin Wadsworth and premiering Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10/9c: