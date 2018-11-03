Ratings: Last Man Standing Dips; MacGyver and Five-0 Rebound

Fox’s Last Man Standing returned from the World Series break to 6 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark revival lows. That said, it still easily led Friday in the demo.

Leading out of that, The Cool Kids (4.2 mil/0.9) and Hell’s Kitchen (2.6 mil/0.7) were both steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (6.1 mil/0.8) and Hawaii Five-0 (7.8 mil/0.9) each rose two tenths, while Blue Bloods (8.6 mil/0.8) ticked up one tenth, with all three dramas rebounding from last week’s lows opposite the World Series. Also of some note: MacGyver drew more viewers than Last Man Standing for the first time this season.

NBC | Blindspot (2.4 mil/0.4) and Midnight Texas (2 mil/0.4) were steady.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (2.95 mil/0.6) and Speechless (2.5 mil/0.5) each ticked up to season-high audiences while steady in the demo. Child Support (2.3 mil/0.5) was up.

THE CW | Dynasty (600K/0.2) and Crazy Ex (470K/0.1) were steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.