Hawaii Five-0 Sneak Peek: Danny Helps Adam Recover From Sad Kono News

Adam Noshimuri resurfaces this week on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, in bad shape — and not because of any potential sororicide rap.

In the episode “Is Borne on the Back; Is Borne in the Arms,” airing tonight at 9/8c, it is revealed that Adam’s wife Kono — who for over a year has been chasing sex traffickers on the mainland — has given him the hook. In the exclusive clip above, Danny (played by Scott Caan) shows up to rouse Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) from a self-pitying slumber, and then possibly raise his spirits with a proposition.

How is Adam feeling after the split from Kono? And will Danny’s offer of “salvation” be met with a yea or nay? Press play above to find out.

Elsewhere in this Friday’s episode, McGarrett crosses the line and is arrested while investigating the death of his former SEAL buddy (played in flashbacks by CSI: NY‘s Eddie Cahill), who died while making an emergency landing on an aircraft carrier, and the only survivor is a baby.

