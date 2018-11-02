Ratings: The Good Place Eyes Low, HTGAWM and Legacies Tick Up

NBC’s The Good Place this Thursday drew a four-week high of 2.73 million total viewers yet dipped a tenth in the demo to mark a series low of 0.7. (Read recap.)

Superstore (3.3 mil/0.8) drew its best audience since March 22, while down a tenth in the demo. Will & Grace (3.5 mil/0.8; read recap) and SVU (4.5 mil/0.9) delivered best-since-premiere audiences while steady in the demo. I Feel Bad (2.3 mil/0.6) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.6 mil/1.5; read recap) and Station 19 (4.9 mil/0/9) were steady, while HTGAWM (2.9 mil/0.8; read recap) ticked up.

CBS | Big Bang (12.4 mil/2.1) and Mom (8 mil/1.1) dipped, while Young Sheldon (10.9 mil/1.7), Murphy Brown (6 mil/0.8) and SWAT (5.2 mil/0.7) were steady.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.45 mil/0.4) was steady, while Legacies (1.15 mil/0.4; read recap) ticked up in Week 2.

FOX | Thursday Night Football‘s fast nationals (7.8 mil/2.1) are looking… deflated.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.