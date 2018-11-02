President Trump's Game of Thrones Tweet Draws Sharp Rebuke From HBO

More like the cease and desist order is coming.

HBO on Friday distanced itself from a Game of Thrones-themed tweet issued earlier in the day by President Trump, telling TVLine in a statement: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

Trump’s GoT-esque “ad” — which appropriated the prestige drama’s “Winter is Coming” tagline, superimposed over a stern-looking image of himself — was seemingly intended as a warning shot to Iran. Early Friday, Trump administration officials announced the imminent reimposition of sanctions on the country.

Game of Thrones cast member Maisie Williams was similarly having none of Trump’s tomfoolery, tweeting a brusque, “Not today.”