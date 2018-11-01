Beverly McClellan, The Voice Season 1 Runner-Up, Dead at 49

Beverly McClellan, the third runner-up during NBC’s inaugural season of The Voice, died on Oct. 30 following a battle with cancer. She was 49.

According to The Blast, McClellan passed while surrounded by friends and her wife Monique. The singer had been diagnosed with Stage 3 endometrial cancer that had metastasized to her colon, bladder and intestines.

Born in Kingsport, Tenn. and raised in Gate City, Va., McClellan’s pre-Voice accomplishments included winning the New York National Music Festival in 2004 as Best Overall Performer among 500 contestants. She had recorded five independent albums without having been signed by a record label when she auditioned for The Voice.

As one of the Season 1 contestants, McClellan was coached by Christina Aguilera, ultimately placing fourth behind champion Javier Colon, Dia Frampton and Vicci Martinez.