Tales of the City: Molly Ringwald Joins Netflix's 10-Episode Revival

Molly Ringwald has joined the swelling cast of Netflix’s Tales of the City. TVLine has learned exclusively that the ’80s icon (and current Riverdale co-star) is set to recur in the 10-episode revival, although it remains unclear who exactly she is playing.

Set in present-day San Francisco, Tales of the City‘s fourth TV chapter find Laura Linney’s Mary Ann Singleton — in full-tilt midlife crisis mode — returning home to her daughter, Shawna (played by Ellen Page), and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross), 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career.

According to Armistead Maupin, who wrote the novels on which Tales is based, the latest installment will feature “joys and complications… for the residents of 28 Barbary Lane,” and “Mrs. Madrigal’s tenants, both old and new, will be entangled in delicious new adventures and ever-expanding possibilities for love.”

The cast also includes Tales vet Barbara Garrick (DeDe), as well as franchise newbies Murray Bartlett (Looking), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), Victor Garber (Legends of Tomorrow) and Zosia Mamet (Girls).

Production on the project is currently underway in New York City.